Listen: Council, residents disagree over responsibility for gully
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 10, 2023.
Before moving forward with a project to prevent further expansion of the gully, Brainerd city officials want to know if they're legally responsible for it.
The two hottest teams in Section 7-2A will be facing off for a chance to play in the state tournament 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Brainerd High School.
Wide swath of 6 plus inches is forecast across the lakes region with the heaviest snowfall Saturday morning, March 11.
The governor took the action as many states across the U.S. consider bills that would restrict doctors from providing minors with hormones or surgery to help people express their gender identities.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT