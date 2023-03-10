6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: Council, residents disagree over responsibility for gully

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 10, 2023 10:58 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 10, 2023.

Stories in this episode
062521.N.BD.RidgeDriveRavine3.jpg
Local
Ravenous ravine: Brainerd council, residents disagree over responsibility for gully formation
Before moving forward with a project to prevent further expansion of the gully, Brainerd city officials want to know if they're legally responsible for it.
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Coach talks to the team during a timeout.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots vs. Rangers in Brainerd as expected
The two hottest teams in Section 7-2A will be facing off for a chance to play in the state tournament 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Brainerd High School.
March 09, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Snow Storm - March 10.JPG
Local
Storm could drop significant snowfall this weekend
Wide swath of 6 plus inches is forecast across the lakes region with the heaviest snowfall Saturday morning, March 11.
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
DSC01295.JPG
Minnesota
Walz signs executive order protecting gender-affirming care in Minnesota
The governor took the action as many states across the U.S. consider bills that would restrict doctors from providing minors with hormones or surgery to help people express their gender identities.
March 08, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A Brainerd Warriors boys swimming and diving team member hugging another team member.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 10
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 10, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
