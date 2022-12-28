99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: County Board appoints Klang's pick for chief deputy

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 10:24 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Stories in this episode
Andy Bradley headshot
Local
Crow Wing County Board appoints Klang’s pick for chief deputy
Klang also took his oath of office with his wife Annette by his side in the quiet second-floor office of the administrative services department.
December 27, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Adam Rees and Debbie Anderson present Rose Payne with her Service above Self Award during the Brainerd Noon Rotary Club meeting on Dec. 19, 2022.
Local
Service above Self Awards presented at rotary
The Brainerd Noon Rotary Club along with the Central Lakes Rotary Club are participating in a new recognition service project called the Service above Self Award.
December 27, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 28, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
