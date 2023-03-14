6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Court date in limbo for man accused of murder

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 14, 2023 09:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Stories in this episode
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Court date in limbo for man accused of murder
Munger is charged with the murder of Lynnie Ann Loucks, who was found dead April 28 at a residence north of Brainerd.
March 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
a5e29e-20230310-a-person-speaks-to-others-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Tax cuts likely in Minnesota session, but who benefits still unknown
High on the list of proposals are broader exemptions around income from Social Security benefits
March 13, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Paper mill employees work to get a machine working.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 14
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
