News | Local
Listen: Crosslake woman tortured her children, charges say

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
November 28, 2022 07:15 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Stories in this episode
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
Crosslake woman tortured her children, charges say
A child maltreatment investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office began in May after Children’s Minnesota hospital in the Twin Cities treated one of the children for dropping hemoglobin numbers, according to the criminal complaint.
November 25, 2022 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Rosemary Franzen headshot
Local
County commissioner’s campaign violations were inadvertent, panel rules
For the campaign finance reporting violation, the panel imposed a fine of $50. The door hanger disclosure issue resulted in a $100 fine.
November 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Warming Shelter exterior.
Local
Bridge on 7th shelter seeks volunteers for year 2
The shelter on South Seventh Street is open each night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
November 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Students cutting ribbon for Lincoln Ed. Center
Local
School staff, students dedicate new Lincoln Education Center
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
November 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Street signs and the intersection of Clearwater and Inglewood roads.
Local
Baxter sets up improvement hearing for 2023 street project
The council set up an improvement hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, at Baxter City Hall.
November 24, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Susan Brower, Minnesota Demographer, speaks on the results of the 2020 census Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, during the Rosenmeier Forum at Central Lakes College's Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd.
Local
Trends show worker challenges to continue
Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower presented a look at what the numbers indicate for the future in a Rosenmeier Center discussion at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
November 27, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A locomotive with ties to Brainerd's railroad history is protected from the elements under a roof.
Local
Brainerd native helps preserve part of city’s railroad history
A Michigan resident with ties to the Brainerd lakes area kept his earlier promise to donate $2,500 to construct a roof over a locomotive engine at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds because his relatives were employees of Northern Pacific Railway.
November 28, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Final self-defense column
Local
Losing fright, gaining confidence
Dispatch reporters Theresa Bourke and Sara Guymon share their takeaways from a five-week self-defense course at Team Ascension.
November 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A Brainerd Warriors girls basketball player during a game.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Nov. 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
November 28, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
