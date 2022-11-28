Listen: Crosslake woman tortured her children, charges say
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
A child maltreatment investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office began in May after Children’s Minnesota hospital in the Twin Cities treated one of the children for dropping hemoglobin numbers, according to the criminal complaint.
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
For the campaign finance reporting violation, the panel imposed a fine of $50. The door hanger disclosure issue resulted in a $100 fine.
The shelter on South Seventh Street is open each night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
The council set up an improvement hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, at Baxter City Hall.
Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower presented a look at what the numbers indicate for the future in a Rosenmeier Center discussion at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
A Michigan resident with ties to the Brainerd lakes area kept his earlier promise to donate $2,500 to construct a roof over a locomotive engine at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds because his relatives were employees of Northern Pacific Railway.
Dispatch reporters Theresa Bourke and Sara Guymon share their takeaways from a five-week self-defense course at Team Ascension.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.