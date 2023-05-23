Listen: Crow Wing County Board to consider Crosslake roundabout option May 23
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Options for the highway and pedestrian access on Highways 3 and 66 in Crosslake have people for and against the roundabout option at the intersection.
Cleawater Court residents sought the addition of the pedestrian crossing.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT