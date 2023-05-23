99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Crow Wing County Board to consider Crosslake roundabout option May 23

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:09 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Maps show pedestrian access now and planned improvements.
Local
Crow Wing County Board to consider Crosslake roundabout option May 23
Options for the highway and pedestrian access on Highways 3 and 66 in Crosslake have people for and against the roundabout option at the intersection.
May 22, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
The Baxter City Council and staff sits at the dias
Local
Baxter approves crosswalk addition on Clearwater
Cleawater Court residents sought the addition of the pedestrian crossing.
May 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to electrical fire and other calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
May 22, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 23
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 23, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 23
May 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Honeybee hovers of a flowering crab blossom
Local
Bee on blossoms
May 22, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council to have workshop May 24
May 22, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cars racing, dust in the air, sunset turning everything golden.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Hageman grabs 2nd win from the back row
May 22, 2023 02:42 PM
baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Buckman and Nisswa each grab 2 wins
May 22, 2023 03:32 PM
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
2 injured in Mille Lacs County crash
May 22, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mark-Miller-City-Council.png
Local
Breezy Point man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for stock scheme
May 21, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report