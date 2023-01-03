Listen: Crow Wing County's 1st 2023 baby belongs to Pine River couple
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
A girl was born New Year’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to an engaged Pine River couple. It is the mother’s third child and the father’s first.
When officers arrived at the home, they observed a section of metal pipe on a coffee table with two metal caps, one of which had a green fuse protruding from inside the device.
With the first being in May and the most recent being around the middle of December, CatTales reported two shoplifting thefts in 2022.
Leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program.
Brainerd Rotary acquired 38 acres of land and 1,400 feet of Mississippi River frontage and donated the property to the city of Brainerd on Jan. 3, 2012, for use as a park.
The Top 10 stories of 2022 in the Brainerd lakes area cover a wide range of events, from tragedy to hope and the past and the future.
I read 65 books in 2022. I think I set my original goal around 52 — one a week — but surprisingly found myself ahead of schedule early in the year.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Rear-end crash in Wing River Township on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, results in the arrest of a Sebeka man.
A driver and her passenger received injuries when a vehicle rolled over in Cushing Township on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
