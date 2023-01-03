99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Crow Wing County's 1st 2023 baby belongs to Pine River couple

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 03, 2023 07:15 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Stories in this episode
An infant with a sign displaying her name and time and date of birth
Local
Crow Wing County's 1st 2023 baby belongs to Pine River couple
A girl was born New Year’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to an engaged Pine River couple. It is the mother’s third child and the father’s first.
January 02, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Ex-girlfriend finds Brainerd man’s pipe bomb while cleaning
When officers arrived at the home, they observed a section of metal pipe on a coffee table with two metal caps, one of which had a green fuse protruding from inside the device.
December 30, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A snowy photo of downtown Brainerd.
Exclusive
Local
Shoplifting can make big impact on small businesses
With the first being in May and the most recent being around the middle of December, CatTales reported two shoplifting thefts in 2022.
December 31, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Zebra mussels are an aquatic invasive species that can cause problems on lakes by attaching to boat motors and boat hulls, docks, lifts, rocks and swimming areas. They can also clog irrigation intakes and other pipes. Submitted photo
Local
Crow Wing County blames lack of staff for AIS inspection shortfall
Leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program.
January 03, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Rotary Park gateway at Jenny Street and East River Road along the Mississippi River in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Rotary park creation is gift that keeps on giving
Brainerd Rotary acquired 38 acres of land and 1,400 feet of Mississippi River frontage and donated the property to the city of Brainerd on Jan. 3, 2012, for use as a park.
January 03, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A collage of photos from the top 10 stories of 2022.
Local
Top 10 Brainerd lakes stories of 2022
The Top 10 stories of 2022 in the Brainerd lakes area cover a wide range of events, from tragedy to hope and the past and the future.
January 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Bourke's Bookshelf top reads
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Top reads of 2022
I read 65 books in 2022. I think I set my original goal around 52 — one a week — but surprisingly found myself ahead of schedule early in the year.
January 01, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Many ice skaters dot a large outdoor rink in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 03, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A police officer looks at a filing cabinet in a burglarized school room.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 02, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
