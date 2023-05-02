99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Day 4 of Munger trial focuses on jail interview

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:15 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Munger trial focuses on jail interview
Michael Lowell Munger, 53, is charged with murdering Lynnie Ann Loucks, who was found dead in April 2022, north of Brainerd.
May 01, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Memorial Park parking area.
Local
Public to weigh in on alcohol allowances in Brainerd parks
A public hearing for an ordinance allowing alcohol sale and consumption in certain city parks is set for May 15 at City Hall.
May 02, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
2898104+2016-10-12T225135Z_1_LYNXNPEC9B1QB_RTROPTP_3_USA-MARIJUANA-GROWERS.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate advances legal marijuana
Gov. Tim Walz said he’d sign legalization into law, but before a bill can get to his desk, the Senate and House will have to iron out differences between their proposals.
April 28, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
TWB-statehospital.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 02, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Graphic showing critical fire conditions in Minnesota.
Local
Weather: Extreme fire risk conditions prompt expanded Red Flag Warning
May 02, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Munger murder trial continues on anniversary of victim’s death
May 01, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morgan Gobely
Local
Second chances: ‘True freedom was realized’
May 01, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Dawson Ringler
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors 3rd in CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Movie poster for "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Growing pains painfully funny in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’
May 02, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Genevieve Birkland
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Birkeland, Patriots win presection
May 01, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2898972+crime1.jpg
Local
Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery
April 28, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report