Listen: Dismissal of charges sought in child torture case

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:25 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Dismissal of charges sought in child torture case
The defense requested a contested hearing in the Jorden Nicole Borders case as they work to get the case dismissed.
19h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
050819.O.DNT.millelacs (1).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Walleye slot limit expands Aug. 1 for Mille Lacs anglers
Allowing harvest of smaller fish offers more opportunity to keep a walleye.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Music Man
Local
Pillager alum to direct 'The Music Man' at community theater
The Pillsbury Players Community Theatre’s production of “The Music Man” opens Thursday, July 27, and runs through Sunday, July 30, at the CTC Center at Pillager High School.
4h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting is open
Vote daily for your favorites
Jun 30
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A band from North Dakota camps at Lum Park.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 26
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
5h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Country Swingers to perform at Crow Wing County Fair
56m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Lamont Cranston Band to play Music in the Square
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mike Block and his wife Kim Dailey stand in front of an Allis-Chalmers WC that she bought for him as a gift.
Arts and Entertainment
What you need to know about this year’s Sebeka Red Eye River Days
18h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Lehman tee shot
Sports
Area Golf: Cragun’s holds grand opening for new 36 holes
3h ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
A flier for the Sandy Lake Dam project ribbon cutting ceremony.
Local
Corps celebrates completion of Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation
20h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Last Casts! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal