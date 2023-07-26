Listen: Dismissal of charges sought in child torture case
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
The defense requested a contested hearing in the Jorden Nicole Borders case as they work to get the case dismissed.
Allowing harvest of smaller fish offers more opportunity to keep a walleye.
The Pillsbury Players Community Theatre’s production of “The Music Man” opens Thursday, July 27, and runs through Sunday, July 30, at the CTC Center at Pillager High School.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
