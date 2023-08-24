Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

LISTEN: Dispute over neighbors’ dogs leads to felony charges for Merrifield man

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

