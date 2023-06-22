Listen: Drive-by shooting suspect in prison on other charges
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Ridge Kinney was charged in Crow Wing County District Court with several serious felonies after a drive-by shooting in Brainerd.
Lighthouse Beginnings will host the community fundraiser at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at its Baxter office.
For the 2023 event, the Cuyuna lakes area was picked for its rich historical significance to snowmobiling, largely through the contributions of Trail-A-Sled Inc. and Scorpion Snowmobiles.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
