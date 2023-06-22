Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Drive-by shooting suspect in prison on other charges

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:46 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Exterior of building.
Local
Brainerd drive-by shooting suspect in prison on separate charges
Ridge Kinney was charged in Crow Wing County District Court with several serious felonies after a drive-by shooting in Brainerd.
June 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Recovery Connection flyer
Local
Recovery nonprofit to host fundraising barbecue Saturday
Lighthouse Beginnings will host the community fundraiser at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at its Baxter office.
June 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Classic Scorpion snowmobiles are on display during the Scorpion Homecoming and Ice Fishing Contest Saturday at Crosby Memorial Park. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video)
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club of America hosts summer meeting in Cuyuna lakes area
For the 2023 event, the Cuyuna lakes area was picked for its rich historical significance to snowmobiling, largely through the contributions of Trail-A-Sled Inc. and Scorpion Snowmobiles.
June 21, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
100-year-old photo of Northwestern Hospital in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 22
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 22, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
