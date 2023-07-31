Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Education is key as cannabis becomes legal Aug. 1

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:05 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, July 31, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Bicycle riders at night.
Local
Local cycling club completes the STONE ride from Crosby to North Shore
50m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Front Street, filled with people eating ribs.
Local
Street Fest celebrates community, summer
7h ago
Power boats race across the water of the lake.
Local
Power boats race on Serpent Lake in Crosby
8h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Power boats race across the water of the lake.
Local
Power boats race on Serpent Lake in Crosby
8h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
3043326+Marijuana---Leaf-Hand.jpg
Local
Education is key as cannabis becomes legal Aug. 1
22h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb sit next to each other at a table.
Columns
What's next with student loan forgiveness?
1d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal