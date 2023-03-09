99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Embracing equity on International Women's Day

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 09, 2023 11:29 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursdsay, March 9, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Three students talk to one another
Local
Embracing equity on International Women’s Day
Women of all ages gathered at Central Lakes College Wednesday, March 8, to celebrate International Women's Day.
March 09, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Scott Hedlund presents project information before the Baxter City Council
Local
Baxter notes potential streets projects for 2023, 2024
For other future plans, the city is considering extending sanitary sewer and water to the South Forestview Drive neighborhood in 2024.
March 09, 2023 07:25 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 9
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 09, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

