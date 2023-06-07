99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Rise in sextortion cases sounds alarm for law enforcement

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:47 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
June 07, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Summer scenes
Local
Playtime at the Nokasippi
June 06, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Essentia Health St. Joseph's Medical Center Spring 2021.jpg
Local
Essentia Health lifts hospital visitation restrictions
June 06, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s newest park is open
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Joe Haeg
Sports
NFL: Browns add 2 players, cut former Warrior Joe Haeg
June 06, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Dan Labbe cleveland.com
Brained Warrior Josie Kappes swings at the ball.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ Kappes caps off career in style
June 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal