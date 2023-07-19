6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Fargo officer's funeral is Saturday in Pequot Lakes

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:01 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Stories in this episode
64b6bdbdc26b2f7fce9f2f5d.jpg
Local
Fargo officer's funeral is July 22 in Pequot Lakes
Slain officer Jake Wallin has many family members in Pequot Lakes and Nisswa
22h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
The west bank of the Mississippi River across from the Lyman White Park has collapsed pushing trees into the shoreline.
Local
City to repair Mississippi washout
A recent washout on the Mississippi River bluff is about 20 feet tall and 15 feet wide.
4h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting is open
Vote daily for your favorites
Jun 30
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 19
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
7h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

