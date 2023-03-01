Listen: Fire destroys Garrison area home
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
The Garrison Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the 10000 block of County Highway 8.
Crow Wing County Board majority opposes future unconstitutional restrictions on firearms
The resolution states a deep commitment to "possess firearms and intends to oppose, within legal limits, any efforts in the future to unconstitutionally restrict such rights."
Incident similar to other reports statewide during the past 24 hours of threats being called into Minnesota high schools.
The city filed a notice of intent with the Federal Railroad Administration
A joint workshop between the Brainerd City Council and Parks Board Monday, Feb. 27, furthered discussion on the topic of allowing alcohol in city parks.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.