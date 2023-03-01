99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: Fire destroys Garrison area home

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 01, 2023 08:10 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A home on fire.
Local
Fire destroys Garrison area home
The Garrison Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the 10000 block of County Highway 8.
February 28, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crow Wing County Board meeting in the board chambers.
Local
Crow Wing County Board majority opposes future unconstitutional restrictions on firearms
The resolution states a deep commitment to "possess firearms and intends to oppose, within legal limits, any efforts in the future to unconstitutionally restrict such rights."
February 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A Brainerd Police Department squad car in front of Brainerd High School.
Local
Potential threat prompts soft lockdown at Brainerd High School
Incident similar to other reports statewide during the past 24 hours of threats being called into Minnesota high schools.
February 28, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A railroad crossing sign.
Local
Quiet railroad crossings move a step closer in Baxter
The city filed a notice of intent with the Federal Railroad Administration
February 28, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
People sit around a table
Local
City officials continue debate over alcohol usage in Brainerd’s parks
A joint workshop between the Brainerd City Council and Parks Board Monday, Feb. 27, furthered discussion on the topic of allowing alcohol in city parks.
March 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 1
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
