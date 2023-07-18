Listen: Fire destroys home in Oak Lawn Township
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
People rescue woman from deck. One dog rescued. Additional pets unaccounted for in aftermath of fire.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, July 15, south of Pierz.
The proposed project will demolish the old Thrifty White building in downtown Brainerd and construct a new building with commercial and residential space.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
