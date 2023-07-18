6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Fire destroys home in Oak Lawn Township

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
July 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Brainerd firefighters spray water on smoldering home.
Local
Fire destroys home in Oak Lawn Township
People rescue woman from deck. One dog rescued. Additional pets unaccounted for in aftermath of fire.
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Morrison County deputy severely injured while directing traffic at Pierz music festival
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, July 15, south of Pierz.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Old Thrifty White building in downtown Brainerd.
Local
Tax-increment financing to assist Thrifty White project
The proposed project will demolish the old Thrifty White building in downtown Brainerd and construct a new building with commercial and residential space.
2d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting is open
Vote daily for your favorites
Jun 30
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0121twb-first-national.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 18
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

