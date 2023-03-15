Listen: Forecast calls for wintry mix, but heavier snow may move east
The spring snowstorm arriving this week may take its snowfall farther east, sparing the lakes area from another significant snowfall
A Dispatch review of hundreds of court documents and police reports paints a picture of neglect, abuse and defiance of judges’ orders more than a decade before the recent torture case.
The Brainerd Planning Commission is expected to discuss the issue during its meeting Wednesday, March 15.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
