Listen: Forecast calls for wintry mix, but heavier snow may move east

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:39 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Icicles melting in the sun
Local
Forecast calls for wintry mix, warm Wednesday
The spring snowstorm arriving this week may take its snowfall farther east, sparing the lakes area from another significant snowfall
March 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two,Woman's,Open,Hands,Making,A,Protection,Gesture,Isolated,On
Exclusive
Local
Crosslake child torture suspect has lengthy history with child protection
A Dispatch review of hundreds of court documents and police reports paints a picture of neglect, abuse and defiance of judges’ orders more than a decade before the recent torture case.
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
15770 Dellwood Drive on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Getting rid of land along Dellwood Drive? Brainerd city officials to talk de-annexation
The Brainerd Planning Commission is expected to discuss the issue during its meeting Wednesday, March 15.
March 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Bernie's store exterior with the signs reading with Magnavox, stereo, radio, TV, antennas and towers.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 15
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 15, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
