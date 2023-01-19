Listen: Forestview families notified of student death
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
Human trafficking is the unlawful use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or sexual act.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.