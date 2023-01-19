STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Listen: Forestview families notified of student death

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 07:15 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Forestview families notified of student death
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
January 18, 2023 06:30 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Badge
Local
Authorities ID seriously injured snowmobile race crash victim
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
January 18, 2023 05:58 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
Hen1.jpg
Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
By  Theresa Bourke
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 19
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 19, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
