Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft from business
Damien Stalker, 38, pleaded guilty June 29 to taking $942.47 in kratom extract products from an Emily business without permission.
21h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Crow Wing County fair scenes
Local
Crow Wing County Fair starts out with a splash of rain
Much needed rain the Brainerd lakes area Tuesday, Aug. 1, put a slight damper on the fair.
2h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
City officials sit around table
Local
Brainerd officials look to ban marijuana in city parks
City Council members are expected to discuss the issue at one of their next meetings.
1h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A woman receives a Life Saving award at a Cass County Board meeting.
Local
Cass sheriff’s office honors woman for rescuing a boy from a lake
Debra Arro saw boy struggling in Lake Winnibigoshish and ran into the water to save him.
3h ago
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
A Navy veteran at a softball game.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
4h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Stage North's production of "Sweet Charity."
Arts and Entertainment
Stage North Theatre announces its 10th Season
15h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
Best of the Brainerd Lakes winners will be notified directly by the Brainerd Dispatch
16h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The band Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners.
Arts and Entertainment
Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners to perform at Music in the Park series in Staples
16h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County fair scenes
Local
Opening day of the Crow Wing County Fair
1d ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Men, women and children turned out on a hot and breezy afternoon for the eighth annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event to raise awareness and funds to help in the battle against domestic violence. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch
Local
15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has new location
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crash Report FSA
Local
Brainerd boy riding bike seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
FSA Crash report
Minnesota
Brainerd man badly injured in Otter Tail County rollover
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports