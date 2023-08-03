Listen: Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Damien Stalker, 38, pleaded guilty June 29 to taking $942.47 in kratom extract products from an Emily business without permission.
Much needed rain the Brainerd lakes area Tuesday, Aug. 1, put a slight damper on the fair.
City Council members are expected to discuss the issue at one of their next meetings.
Debra Arro saw boy struggling in Lake Winnibigoshish and ran into the water to save him.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
