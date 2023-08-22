Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Former student accuses Isle teacher of sexual assault

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:10 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Mille Lacs County Justice Center exterior
Local
Former student accuses Isle teacher of sexual assault
Travis McKenzie Turgeon, 41, faces two criminal charges for criminal sexual conduct and one charge for furnishing alcohol to some under 21 years of age.
19h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wash out of land.
Local
Brainerd council declares SW 4th washout emergency
Southwest Fourth Street is closed between Ethel and May streets until further notice while city staff work to repair the damage.
10h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ca97c2-20220827-statefair02-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota State Fair will have more cops, cameras and horses
The fair opens Thursday for a 12-day run ending Labor Day
22h ago
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News

By Dispatch staff report
