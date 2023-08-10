Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:15 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Stories in this episode
EagleViewSpeedZone.JPG
Local
Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues
The county reported there are about 18 buses and 150 vehicles at the school to drop off or pick up children and that number has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic.
3h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Vehicles travel along the multiple lanes of Highway 210
Local
Highway 210 project could benefit from federal funding
The Highway 210/Washington Street project in Brainerd, planned for 2026-27, is expected to cost $45 million.
19h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd Historic Water Tower Sunset3.jpg
Local
Work to continue inside Brainerd’s water tower
The next phase of work will include improvements to the stairs, windows and electrical elements.
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Three riders on horseback stop in front of a resort on Gull Lake.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 10
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
5h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Brainerd Fire Advisory Board to meet
6h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Pictures from Baxter's Night to Unite
Local
Baxter's Night to Unite event
15h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office in summer.
Local
Sheriff’s office seeks additional social worker for mental health calls
16h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Vehicles travel along the multiple lanes of Highway 210
Local
Highway 210 project could benefit from federal funding
19h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd Historic Water Tower Sunset3.jpg
Local
Work to continue inside Brainerd’s water tower
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
081023-ask-a-trooper-tires.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: How important are good tires?
4h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
National Loon Center's new home on private land in Crosslake Aug. 7, 2023.png
Local
National Loon Center to build at new location in Crosslake
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal