Listen: Harrison 4th grader's art is on display at Minnesota Senate

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 27, 2023 11:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Amirah Cosgrove holds a copy her artwork. The artwork shows the historic Brainerd watertower.
Local
Harrison 4th grader’s art on display in Minnesota Senate
Amirah Cosgrove's drawing of Brainerd's water tower was chosen as the District 6 winner for the My District, My Minnesota art contest.
February 24, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
HallFire.jpg
Local
Community rallies around Nisswa firefighter who lost home to fire
The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, on the 4600 block of Lower Roy Lake Road.
February 24, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A man, his son and grandson pose in front of a racecar.
Health
CRMC diabetes patient study the first of its kind in US
Study aims to improve area residents’ health through procedure to improve blood sugar management.
February 24, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Peggy Stebbins | Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
A woman sitting behind a desk.
Local
A familiar face moves on from Cass County
After almost 36 years of working for county law enforcement, Cass County Sheriff’s Office administrative assistant Pauline Fahey looks forward to retirement.
February 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Baxter City Council members sit at the council desk looking at materials.
Local
Would more townhouses mean more money for Baxter?
Faced with increasing costs, concerns with assessments, Baxter City Council member Zach Tabatt said looking a more mixed-use development and greater density may be the answer.
February 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Men tour a hospital facility.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 27, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

