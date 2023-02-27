Listen: Harrison 4th grader's art is on display at Minnesota Senate
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Amirah Cosgrove's drawing of Brainerd's water tower was chosen as the District 6 winner for the My District, My Minnesota art contest.
The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, on the 4600 block of Lower Roy Lake Road.
Study aims to improve area residents’ health through procedure to improve blood sugar management.
After almost 36 years of working for county law enforcement, Cass County Sheriff’s Office administrative assistant Pauline Fahey looks forward to retirement.
Faced with increasing costs, concerns with assessments, Baxter City Council member Zach Tabatt said looking a more mixed-use development and greater density may be the answer.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.