Listen: Harrison Safe Routes project set for this summer

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:17 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Stories in this episode
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Harrison Safe Routes project set for this summer
The project to increase pedestrian safety near Harrison Elementary School will take place this summer.
April 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
91cf6c-20230208-capitol01-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. lawmakers return to St. Paul this week. Catch up on where top issues stand
Here’s a look at what's passed and what's in the works
April 10, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst, Dana Ferguson and Nicole Johnson / MPR News
Farm Bill.jpg
Policy
Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach form advisory committees to study farm bill issues
Congress has experienced a lot of turnover since the last farm bill was passed, and Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach are among the new lawmakers gearing up for their first bill.
April 11, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
TrainsTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 11
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 11, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Risky Business owner charged with tobacco-related tax crime
April 11, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Families enjoy the mild weather in Baxter Monday.
Local
Finally feeling like spring
April 11, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Brainerd High School exterior winter
Local
BHS advances 2 teams to State Knowledge Bowl Tournament
April 11, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Skiers and snowboarders participate in the water skip at Mount Ski Gull on Saturday, April 8, 2023, for the end of the season.
Local
End of season water skip at Mount Ski Gull
April 10, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
0323atv.jpg
Local
Brainerd man dies in ATV crash
April 10, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
blotter-16.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 11
April 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report