Listen: Pierz native and his son victims in apparent murder-suicide in Bloomington
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
The topic will be further discussed during a joint City Council and Parks Board workshop Feb. 27.
Crow Wing County Jail looks to be fully staffed in the coming months as jails around the state are forced to reduce their inmate numbers.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:38 a.m. in Maple Township, west of Pequot Lakes.
There will be a bonfire, s’mores, hot cocoa and hot dogs and an opportunity to spend time with the horses.