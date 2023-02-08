99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Pierz native and his son victims in apparent murder-suicide in Bloomington

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 11:20 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Brainerd officials want more conversation on alcohol use in parks
The topic will be further discussed during a joint City Council and Parks Board workshop Feb. 27.
February 07, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Crow Wing County Jail looks to be fully staffed in the coming months
Crow Wing County Jail looks to be fully staffed in the coming months as jails around the state are forced to reduce their inmate numbers.
February 07, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A Central Lakes College football player kneels for a photo.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 8
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 08, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
What To Read Next
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Snowmobiler dies after striking power pole near Pequot Lakes
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:38 a.m. in Maple Township, west of Pequot Lakes.
February 08, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Gabriel’s Home to host Valentine’s event
There will be a bonfire, s’mores, hot cocoa and hot dogs and an opportunity to spend time with the horses.
February 08, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Brainerd Fire Advisory Board to meet
The meeting will be March 2.
February 08, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report