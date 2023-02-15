99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Brainerd School Board reinstates snow days for 2023-24 school year

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 15, 2023 12:03 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Brother and sister Benjamin (left), and Jiana Marek play Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the deep fresh snow in North Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Brainerd School Board reinstates snow days for 2023-24 school year
Board members voted unanimously Monday, Feb. 13, to replace e-learning days with snow days, beginning next school year.
February 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A man talking to an officer.
Exclusive
Local
A different kind of fishing from Brainerd bridges
Brainerd native Dennis Nelson fishes for anything metallic in the Mississippi River.
February 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
St. Francis leaders seek feedback on Catholic high school possibility
A survey about the potential of a Catholic high school in Brainerd is open to the public through Friday, Feb. 17.
February 14, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A graphic showing the spring flood outlook.
Weather
Spring flooding a possibility on Mississippi River in Aitkin, Fort Ripley
There’s a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Aitkin, and a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Fort Ripley.
February 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
Brainerd man rescued from Laurel Street bridge
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in Brainerd.
February 14, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 15
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 15, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

