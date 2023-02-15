Listen: Brainerd School Board reinstates snow days for 2023-24 school year
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Board members voted unanimously Monday, Feb. 13, to replace e-learning days with snow days, beginning next school year.
Exclusive
Brainerd native Dennis Nelson fishes for anything metallic in the Mississippi River.
A survey about the potential of a Catholic high school in Brainerd is open to the public through Friday, Feb. 17.
There’s a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Aitkin, and a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Fort Ripley.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in Brainerd.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.