Listen: Rain, brisk winds a possibility for fishing opener

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, May 12, 2023.

Fishing opener weather graphic
Northland Outdoors
Rain, brisk winds a possibility for fishing opener
Forecast calls for chance of rain Saturday and sunny skies Sunday, though both days are expected to be breezy.
May 11, 2023 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Powerlinewidth.jpg
Local
New powerline corridor would cut through the lakes area
The virtual open house, where residents are asked for feedback, is available online through Friday, May 12, but there will be additional options for public feedback.
May 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
District officials are working on a use policy after partnering with the Brainerd Family YMCA to offer staff at the new pool.
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Suspect in drive-by shooting makes court appearance
Ayden Furlong-Mulligan, 18, was charged Friday in Crow Wing County District Court with several felonies, including premeditated aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder.
May 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A person walks inside the Potlatch paper mills
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 12
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 12, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
