Listen: Rain, brisk winds a possibility for fishing opener
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, May 12, 2023.
Forecast calls for chance of rain Saturday and sunny skies Sunday, though both days are expected to be breezy.
The virtual open house, where residents are asked for feedback, is available online through Friday, May 12, but there will be additional options for public feedback.
District officials are working on a use policy after partnering with the Brainerd Family YMCA to offer staff at the new pool.
Ayden Furlong-Mulligan, 18, was charged Friday in Crow Wing County District Court with several felonies, including premeditated aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
