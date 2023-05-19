Listen: Lakes area skies to clear as air quality alert expires
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, May 19, 2023.
Air quality expected to be at unhealthy levels in Brainerd area
The proposed ordinance would have banned on-street parking for unattended trailers from November through March.
DFL lawmakers say their tax package eliminates the Social Security income tax for 76% of recipients.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota and Rodriguez's attorneys have asked a judge to modify his death sentence to life in prison.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT