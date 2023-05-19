99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Lakes area skies to clear as air quality alert expires

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:46 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, May 19, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Hazy orange sun.
Weather
Smoke from wildfires extends unhealthy air quality alert into May 19 for Minnesota
Air quality expected to be at unhealthy levels in Brainerd area
May 18, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
20230515_193104.jpg
Local
Brainerd council strikes down trailer parking restrictions
The proposed ordinance would have banned on-street parking for unattended trailers from November through March.
May 18, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
IMG_9968.jpg
Minnesota
DFL sets amount for rebate checks in $3 billion tax bill
DFL lawmakers say their tax package eliminates the Social Security income tax for 76% of recipients.
May 18, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
North Dakota
Alfonso Rodriguez set to be resentenced without hearing for death of Dru Sjodin
The U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota and Rodriguez's attorneys have asked a judge to modify his death sentence to life in prison.
May 17, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
TWBBoatinLakesArea.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 19
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 19, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

