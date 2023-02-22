99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: ‘Historic’ winter storm on its way

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 22, 2023 12:12 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Chart showing predicted snowfall totals.
Weather
‘Historic’ winter storm on its way to Minnesota
Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher-end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
February 21, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
NisswateacherLisa Miller
Local
Staffing shortages plague Brainerd area schools
Several school districts across the Brainerd lakes area report shortages of teachers, paraprofessionals and other support staff.
February 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Zebra mussels encrust clam shells in Cass Lake. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch
Exclusive
Local
Lake associations seek a voice in Crow Wing County AIS measures
County to increase wages for AIS inspectors to help with staff shortage.
February 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Chelsey Perkins sitting at a desk.
Columns
Column: A tough goodbye to the Brainerd Dispatch
I will miss the Brainerd Dispatch and everything it came to represent for me, forever.
February 21, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
A pageant queen and two men open a winter carnival.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 22
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 22, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Two girls stand on a snow-covered trail.
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle offers spring classes for kids
February 22, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
February 22, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Learning Center open house
Local
Community invited to Brainerd Learning Center dedication
February 22, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report