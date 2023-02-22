Listen: ‘Historic’ winter storm on its way
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher-end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
Several school districts across the Brainerd lakes area report shortages of teachers, paraprofessionals and other support staff.
Exclusive
County to increase wages for AIS inspectors to help with staff shortage.
I will miss the Brainerd Dispatch and everything it came to represent for me, forever.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.