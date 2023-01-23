STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

LISTEN: Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 23, 2023 12:45 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Checking the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Local
Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go
Photos and video checking the depth of the ice on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
January 21, 2023 12:35 PM
By  Nancy Vogt
John Erickson's presentation to the Brainerd school board about the school's sesquicentennial exhibit.
January 22, 2023 01:12 PM
Local
Brainerd council puts housing demolition restrictions into effect
January 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Local
Baxter City Council appoints new member
January 20, 2023 03:00 PM
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 23
January 23, 2023 03:57 AM

