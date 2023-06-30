Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Ironton man in prison for sexual abuse

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:05 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, June 30, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Local
Ironton man in prison for sexually abusing 2 children
Patrick Michael Donnelly was sentenced on one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
June 30, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Minnesota
Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season
MPCA meteorologist Nick Witcraft said another shot of smoke from wildfires in Quebec could worsen air quality even further in southeast Minnesota later Tuesday night and Wednesday
June 27, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
Local
Crow Wing County approves zoning change for Clow Stamping
The move opens more land across the highway from the manufacturing plant for residential use.
June 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 30, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
