Listen: Ironton man in prison for sexual abuse
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, June 30, 2023.
Patrick Michael Donnelly was sentenced on one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
MPCA meteorologist Nick Witcraft said another shot of smoke from wildfires in Quebec could worsen air quality even further in southeast Minnesota later Tuesday night and Wednesday
The move opens more land across the highway from the manufacturing plant for residential use.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT