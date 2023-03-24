Listen: Isle man in custody after human remains found
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 24, 2023.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff responded to the incident, reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Kathio Township, on the 14200 block of Twilight Road.
John Jarrod Jones illegally possessed a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake.
The move comes as many states across the U.S., including Minnesota’s neighbors, consider or enact legislation restricting puberty-blocking hormones and other treatments for transgender youth.
The governor has pitched giving part of the surplus back to Minnesotans in direct payments.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT