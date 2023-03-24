99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: Isle man in custody after human remains found

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 24, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A photo of the scene from a drone.
Local
Isle man in custody after human remains found
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff responded to the incident, reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Kathio Township, on the 14200 block of Twilight Road.
March 23, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
69496+crime.jpg
Local
Cass County felon pleads guilty to illegal possession of an unregistered firearm
John Jarrod Jones illegally possessed a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake.
March 22, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
DSC_0406.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House passes bill to protect gender-affirming treatments for minors
The move comes as many states across the U.S., including Minnesota’s neighbors, consider or enact legislation restricting puberty-blocking hormones and other treatments for transgender youth.
March 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
a light-skinned man in suit and tie stands at podium, flanked by light-skinned woman in blue suit and dark-skinned man in blue suit; others stand behind them
Minnesota
Walz, DFL lawmakers reach agreement on budget framework, with room for 'nice-sized checks'
The governor has pitched giving part of the surplus back to Minnesotans in direct payments.
March 21, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
TrainsTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
