News Local

Listen: Jury finds former Nisswa mayor guilty of misdemeanor

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:20 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 31, 2023.

Stories in this episode
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Jury finds former Nisswa mayor guilty on misdemeanor charge
Heidmann’s case stems from an Aug. 29, 2020, incident when Pequot Lakes and Nisswa police officers were conducting a traffic stop of a third party along Highway 371 south of Nisswa.
March 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Trial date set for man accused of murdering woman at resort near Merrifield
Cameron Moser is charged with the 2021 murder of Bethany Anne Bernatsky.
March 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Essentia Health St. Joseph's Medical Center
Local
Essentia Health moving to voluntary masking in most situations
The change goes into effect Monday, April 3, and applies to all Essentia hospitals, clinics and home health care.
March 30, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kids pick up colorful eggs from the ground.
Local
Brainerd lakes area Easter events round up
Easter events begin in the lakes area Saturday, April 1.
March 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BusinessTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 31
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 31, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

