Listen: Jury finds former Nisswa mayor guilty of misdemeanor
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 31, 2023.
Heidmann’s case stems from an Aug. 29, 2020, incident when Pequot Lakes and Nisswa police officers were conducting a traffic stop of a third party along Highway 371 south of Nisswa.
Cameron Moser is charged with the 2021 murder of Bethany Anne Bernatsky.
The change goes into effect Monday, April 3, and applies to all Essentia hospitals, clinics and home health care.
Easter events begin in the lakes area Saturday, April 1.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
