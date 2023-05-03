99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: Jury finds Munger guilty of murder

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:15 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Victim’s family looks toward future as Munger found guilty of murder
Michael Lowell Munger murdered Lynnie Ann Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence north of Brainerd.
May 02, 2023 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Seated at a table, Gary Grunig links hands with the hearing care provider
Local
The sounds of life: Backus man receives free hearing aids after house fire
Born without hearing in his left ear and reliant on hearing aids for much of his life, Gary Grunig was devastated when he lost those hearing aids in a house fire in February.
May 03, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ojibwa Road at dusk.
Local
Road construction projects ramp up across the region
Motorists should check for detours and road closures, plan for delays. Here is a list of area projects.
May 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 03, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

