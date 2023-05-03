Listen: Jury finds Munger guilty of murder
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Michael Lowell Munger murdered Lynnie Ann Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence north of Brainerd.
Born without hearing in his left ear and reliant on hearing aids for much of his life, Gary Grunig was devastated when he lost those hearing aids in a house fire in February.
Motorists should check for detours and road closures, plan for delays. Here is a list of area projects.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT