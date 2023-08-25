6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Kids let loose with local cops in 2nd annual Bags with Badges

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:49 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Two kids throwing bags.
Local
Cops and kids compete in 2nd annual Bags with Badges
The Northern Pacific Center hosted the tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, with around 12 kids signed up for the 8 to 12-year-old bracket and 9 signed up for the 12 to 17-year-old bracket.
16h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Council members sit in council chambers
Local
Future is uncertain for short-term rentals in Brainerd
Brainerd officials have expressed interest in either a limit of short-term rental properties in Brainerd or an outright ban.
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
5fd35f-20230518-falconheights102-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota school districts are struggling to find teachers, fill open positions
The Professional Educator Licensing and Licensing Standards Board found in its 2023 report that between 80% and 90% of districts were significantly impacted by teacher and substitute shortages
1d ago
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shockman / MPR News
TWBAugMall.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 25
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
6h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

