Listen: Kids let loose with local cops in 2nd annual Bags with Badges
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
The Northern Pacific Center hosted the tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, with around 12 kids signed up for the 8 to 12-year-old bracket and 9 signed up for the 12 to 17-year-old bracket.
Brainerd officials have expressed interest in either a limit of short-term rental properties in Brainerd or an outright ban.
The Professional Educator Licensing and Licensing Standards Board found in its 2023 report that between 80% and 90% of districts were significantly impacted by teacher and substitute shortages
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT