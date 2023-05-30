Listen: Lakes area remembers the fallen on Memorial Day
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Memorial Day ceremonies started out at Laurel Street Bridge and culminated in a parade and program in Evergreen Cemetery.
The group left around 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, on a rucksack 6-mile march to remind others of the meaning behind the holiday weekend.
It could be up to a year or two before final federal funding is secured, and then construction can begin. That is projected to take three years.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
