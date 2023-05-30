99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Lakes area remembers the fallen on Memorial Day

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:56 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Memorial Day Pictures
Local
Brainerd lakes area remembers the fallen
Memorial Day ceremonies started out at Laurel Street Bridge and culminated in a parade and program in Evergreen Cemetery.
May 29, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Group of veterans walking on Memorial Day
Local
Marching as a reminder
The group left around 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, on a rucksack 6-mile march to remind others of the meaning behind the holiday weekend.
May 30, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A train operated by BNSF Railway and Union Pacific crosses the Grassy Point Bridge as it heads from Duluth to Superior in 2010. The proposed Northern Lights Express passenger rail service would use the bridge. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
Now that Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail has state funding, what's next?
It could be up to a year or two before final federal funding is secured, and then construction can begin. That is projected to take three years.
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Vintage cars are parked on South Sixth Street outside the multi-story downtown Brainerd buildings, including the Brainerd Dispatch building, Walgreens and Thrifty drug stores and other buildings.
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 30, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Memorial Day Pictures
Local
After long hot weekend, stormy skies may be ahead
May 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Child's drawing of a person fishing on a big body of water with the sun overhead.
Local
Weather Drawing: Summer vibes
May 30, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Benji Blake
An ambulance is seen in the distance behind a square stating crash.
Local
Trucks collide, cause life-threatening injuries to 1 driver
May 29, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man behind the counter with a griddle in picture.
Local
Grilling goes flat: Griddles becoming popular in outdoor cooking
May 26, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Memorial Day Pictures
Local
Brainerd lakes area remembers the fallen
May 29, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Battle of the Books - Laurie Wig
Local
Battle of the Books begins in Brainerd
May 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A graphic shows a stack of paper with a tablet and a smartphone on top.
Business
Biz Buzz: High Wheel Confectionery opens in Ironton
May 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson