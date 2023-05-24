99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Lawmakers earmark bonding funds for Brainerd, CLC

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:05 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Stories in this episode
FSA minnesota minn capitol
Local
Lawmakers earmark over $16M for Brainerd, CLC in bonding bill
Aitkin, Cass and Morrison county projects also receive funding
May 23, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Sandy Brown Wheel of Fortune party May 18, 2023.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Breezy Point woman wins $12,000 on TV game show
Sandy Brown shares details she couldn't reveal before her "Wheel of Fortune" episode aired
May 23, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Caring for graves in preparation for Memorial Day
Local
Law change would allow more funding for Evergreen Cemetery
A proposed change to state statute would let the city of Brainerd contribute funds to the cemetery.
May 23, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council calls special meeting to revisit alcohol in city parks
The meeting comes after council members rejected a proposed ordinance addressing the issue last week.
May 23, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
IMG_5032.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: Crosslake pastor says the calling was gradual
Bill Traphagan of Mission of the Cross Lutheran Church brings analytical practicality to his sermons
May 21, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Inside Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
