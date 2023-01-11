99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Local freshman legislators enter the fray in St. Paul

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 07:15 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Stories in this episode
State Sen. Nathan Wesenberg speaks on Senate floor
Local
Local freshman legislators jump into the fray in St. Paul
The legislators were among the approximately 30% of those serving for the first time this year.
January 10, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Local
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board
The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
Minnesota-federal bill could bring new tax breaks by end of week
During the pandemic, federal programs affected tax status for people with student loans as well as the hospitality industry.
January 10, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 11
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 11, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
A kid ice fishing.
Local
Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 14-16
DNR urges everyone to take proper precautions on the ice
January 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
Palisade man dies in McGregor crash
The 83-year-old man's name was not released as of Tuesday evening.
January 10, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Frosyruralscene.jpg
Local
Frosty morning
Layer of frost coats the landscape in central Minnesota
January 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Aitkin County Squad winter
Local
Aitkin County crash kills man
The 58-year-old man died after his semitrailer overturned.
January 10, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report