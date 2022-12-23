Listen: Locomotive fire prompts train to meet Brainerd firefighters at crossing
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.
Assistant County Attorney Anne Soberg said while the county engages in preventative efforts and seeks to divert juveniles from facilities when appropriate, there are some cases for which planning is not possible.
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.