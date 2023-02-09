99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

LISTEN: Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter at New York Mills plant

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 09, 2023 12:34 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Stories in this episode
ShawnSweere1.jpg
Breaking News
News
UPDATED: Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter at New York Mills plant
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.
February 09, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Local
Motley man admits murdering girlfriend
February 08, 2023 02:51 PM
Local
Snowmobiler dies after striking power pole near Pequot Lakes
February 08, 2023 11:13 AM
Local
Jeff Phillips takes oath of office in Baxter
February 08, 2023 06:18 PM
Local
Brainerd council mulls hiring new staff for downtown snow removal
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Financial activity revs up as tax season starts
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
0121twb-first-national.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 9
February 09, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: BRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to host winter concert
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An eastern bluebird hops across the top of a bluebird house, making its way to its entrance, so it have a look inside Tuesday morning, May 22, 2018. The house was built and set up in an open area along County Road FF in Oulu, Wis., by bluebird aficionado David Lindelof. Bob King / Forum News Service
Local
Annual Bluebird Expo coming in April to Little Falls
The Expo will have presentations for both beginning and experienced bluebirders and nature lovers.
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Stack of multi-colored books.
Local
Book and puzzle sale set
Sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd.
February 08, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 8
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 08, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report