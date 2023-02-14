99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

LISTEN: Lund Boat Company shooter formally charged

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 14, 2023 10:22 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Gadsden, David.jpg
News
Lund Boat Company shooter formally charged; round narrowly missed co-worker, prosecutors say
The victim said he was not injured, but believes a bullet grazed his shirt, according to court documents
February 10, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Local
An overpass at Highway 371 may be in the future
February 11, 2023 02:57 PM
Local
Framing Brainerd’s history: Steve Kohls recounts 47 years of news photography
February 12, 2023 06:57 AM
Local
Eyes are on you: School buses in 3 area districts getting cameras to catch stop arm violators
February 10, 2023 03:00 PM
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 13
February 13, 2023 03:57 AM

By Dispatch staff report
