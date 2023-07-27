Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Man accused in hit-and-run death of wife seeks more reasonable conditions of release from jail

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Fort Ripley man accused in hit-and-run death seeks reasonable conditions of release from jail
Tony James McClelland, 47, was charged with four felonies Wednesday, July 12, in Crow Wing County District Court in connection with the June 25 death of his wife Angela McClelland.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
cass-county-courthouse.jpg
Local
Minneapolis man receives stayed sentence in Cass Lake stabbing death
Floyd Robert Desjarlais accepted a plea agreement May 24 on the charge of felony first-degree assault
18h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Celebration of life set for former Central Lakes College coach
Former basketball coach and college counselor Harold Palmer died May 9.
13h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Man speaks to Crow Wing County Board
Local
County resident asks board to reconsider transit change
Christopher Henning is worried about getting to his medical appoints without public transportation.
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting is open
Vote daily for your favorites
Jun 30
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Vintage cars are parked on South Sixth Street outside the multi-story downtown Brainerd buildings, including the Brainerd Dispatch building, Walgreens and Thrifty drug stores and other buildings.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Suliman Tekalli
Arts and Entertainment
Intimate 'Songs without Words' at the Lakes Area Music Festival
14h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Conducting a symphony
Local
Lakes Area Music Festival still going strong after 15 years
15h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two boys playing with a wet football.
Local
Staying cool at Gregory Park
16h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lehman tee shot
Sports
Area Golf: Cragun’s holds grand opening for new 36 holes
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Man speaks to Crow Wing County Board
Local
County resident asks board to reconsider transit change
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Dismissal of charges sought in child torture case
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal