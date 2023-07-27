Listen: Man accused in hit-and-run death of wife seeks more reasonable conditions of release from jail
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Tony James McClelland, 47, was charged with four felonies Wednesday, July 12, in Crow Wing County District Court in connection with the June 25 death of his wife Angela McClelland.
Floyd Robert Desjarlais accepted a plea agreement May 24 on the charge of felony first-degree assault
Former basketball coach and college counselor Harold Palmer died May 9.
Christopher Henning is worried about getting to his medical appoints without public transportation.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT