Listen: Man charged with sexually assaulting multiple girls at Brainerd business
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for DAY, DATE, YEAR.
William Christopher Kounkel faces multiple charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl and grabbed a 12-year-old girl March 25 in Crow Wing County.
Council members voted 4-3 to deny a conditional use permit for the project in March.
Exclusive
And another $2 million in federal money to break ground this fall
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT