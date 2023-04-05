50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Listen: Man charged with sexually assaulting multiple girls at Brainerd business

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for DAY, DATE, YEAR.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Man charged with sexually assaulting multiple girls at Brainerd business
William Christopher Kounkel faces multiple charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl and grabbed a 12-year-old girl March 25 in Crow Wing County.
April 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A look down the street at Crestview Lane and Buffalo Hills Lane
Local
Brainerd council denies Crestview Lane apartment proposal
Council members voted 4-3 to deny a conditional use permit for the project in March.
April 04, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Natioal Loon Center building concept.jpg
Exclusive
Local
National Loon Center seeks $8.65 million in state funds
And another $2 million in federal money to break ground this fall
April 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
BusinessTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 5
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 05, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Dairy ambassadors at a banquet.
Local
Crow Wing County Dairy selects princesses and ambassadors at banquet
April 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 5
April 05, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC recognized for student voting efforts
April 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Freed_Jason.jpg
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Jason Freed
April 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An ambulance is seen in the distance behind a square stating crash.
Local
ATV crash leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
April 02, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' near end of 4,000-mile snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 04, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr