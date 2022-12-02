Listen: Mother accused of torturing her children appears in court
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
The 32-year-old Crosslake woman is expected to agree to the termination of her parental rights in a Friday court hearing.
Noah Barnhart, a 2020 graduate from Brainerd High School had the opportunity Nov. 24, 2022, to be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The curling tournament is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-4.
The performances are set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.