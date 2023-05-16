Listen: Mother’s Day fire leaves Brainerd family homeless
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
The measure will likely come back to the council with changes relating to youth events within the next month.
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, May 14, on the 200 block of North Fifth Street.
Projects included Clearwater Road, Cedar Scenic Road and Oakwood Drive with Forest Drive, Fox Road and Fox Place as an added project. The issue is before the council Tuesday, May 16.
The alert is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to create unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, such as those with lung or heart disease.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT