News Local

Listen: Mother’s Day fire leaves Brainerd family homeless

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Memorial Park parking lot.jpg
Local
Brainerd council strikes down measure allowing alcohol in city parks
The measure will likely come back to the council with changes relating to youth events within the next month.
May 15, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Flames and smoke coming from a home at night.
Local
Mother’s Day fire leaves Brainerd family homeless
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, May 14, on the 200 block of North Fifth Street.
May 15, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
People fill many of the chairs in the gallery at Baxter City Hall
Local
Baxter City Council: Residents seek more time for road project, city notes costs will increase
Projects included Clearwater Road, Cedar Scenic Road and Oakwood Drive with Forest Drive, Fox Road and Fox Place as an added project. The issue is before the council Tuesday, May 16.
May 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
The alert is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to create unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, such as those with lung or heart disease.
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on a summer day.
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 16
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 16, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
