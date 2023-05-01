99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
LISTEN: Munger murder trial continues on anniversary of victim’s death

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:26 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, May 1, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
