News Local

Listen: Munger sentenced to life in prison

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:03 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Munger sentenced to life in prison
Michael Lowell Munger was found guilty of murdering Lynnie Ann Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence north of Brainerd.
May 17, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Brainerd Public Utilities sign.
Local
Restructured BPU department consolidates lead roles
Instead of two department heads -- superintendent and secretary/finance director -- the public utilities system will be led by one director.
May 18, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Baxter City Council meeting
Local
Baxter City Council pulls residential roads from project
Projects included in the bid were Clearwater Road, Cedar Scenic Road and Oakwood Drive with Forest Drive, Fox Road and Fox Place as an added project. Plans are for the work to begin this summer.
May 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
TWBHorseandrider.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 18
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 18, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
