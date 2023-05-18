Listen: Munger sentenced to life in prison
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Michael Lowell Munger was found guilty of murdering Lynnie Ann Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence north of Brainerd.
Instead of two department heads -- superintendent and secretary/finance director -- the public utilities system will be led by one director.
Projects included in the bid were Clearwater Road, Cedar Scenic Road and Oakwood Drive with Forest Drive, Fox Road and Fox Place as an added project. Plans are for the work to begin this summer.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
