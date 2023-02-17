99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
LISTEN: Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 17, 2023 11:39 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Nisswa Winter Jubilee 2023 logo.jpg
Local
Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
February 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Minnesota
Two gun proposals are moving at the Minnesota Capitol
February 16, 2023 09:47 AM
Minnesota
Minnesota House passes paid 'sick and safe time' bill
February 16, 2023 04:40 PM
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 17
February 17, 2023 05:57 AM

By Dispatch staff report
