6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: No decision yet on future chlorination in Brainerd

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:34 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Brainerd Public Utilities, Highland Scenic Road, Brainerd.
Members Only
Local
No decision yet on future chlorination in Brainerd
Brainerd Public Utilities commission members discussed whether they want to continue chlorinating the city's water supply in the future and is expected to make a decision in the coming months.
17h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A woman sitting at a table.
Local
Essentia working to make addiction recovery accessible to everyone
Jessica Schwartz, substance use disorder program manager for Essentia Health, talks about recovery efforts in Minnesota and how changes in the clinic help those in need.
18h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
cass-county-courthouse.jpg
Local
Cass Lake woman charged with murdering son
Larena Renee Jackson, 30, of Cass Lake, was arrested and charged for murder after allegedly running over her nearly 2-year-old child Aug. 19.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
1983 golf champions in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
6h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
083023-ballet-masterclass.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
BALLET FOR ALL masterclass coming to Brainerd
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing Energized logo
Lifestyle
Crow Wing Energized hosting Health and Wellness Summit Sept. 15
16h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A woman sitting at a table.
Local
Essentia working to make addiction recovery accessible to everyone
18h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Phone scam.jpg
Local
FBI and BCA warn of new phone scam
23h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cass-county-courthouse.jpg
Local
Cass Lake woman charged with murdering son
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
People sitting around table
Local
Brainerd school board talks future referendum
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke