Listen: No decision yet on future chlorination in Brainerd
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Brainerd Public Utilities commission members discussed whether they want to continue chlorinating the city's water supply in the future and is expected to make a decision in the coming months.
Jessica Schwartz, substance use disorder program manager for Essentia Health, talks about recovery efforts in Minnesota and how changes in the clinic help those in need.
Larena Renee Jackson, 30, of Cass Lake, was arrested and charged for murder after allegedly running over her nearly 2-year-old child Aug. 19.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
