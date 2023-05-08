99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Northern Pines to open mental health urgent care clinic

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:02 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, May 8, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Kevin Hines talks with staff outside the office.
Local
Northern Pines to open mental health urgent care clinic
The clinic is set to open May 15, and a community open house is scheduled for May 11.
May 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man faces additional charges for sexually assaulting girl
William Christopher Kounkel faces multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself and touching multiple girls.
May 07, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
080221.N.BD.HazyRedSunBrainerdWaterTower3.jpg
Local
Brainerd lakes area residents should be able to breathe easy this year
Lack of drought conditions in most of Minnesota is expected to alleviate air quality issues.
May 07, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 8
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 08, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

