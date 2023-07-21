6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Officer Wallin police escort to travel 210, 371

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:17 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, July 21, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Jake Wallin funeral information.jpg
Local
Police escort for Officer Wallin to travel highways 210 and 371
Baxter, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes communities are welcome to show support with signs, waves
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man accused of threatening people with a hatchet
Alex Coleman was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony threats of violence and one count of misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
18h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Baseball players paint a dugout. The one in the foreground is eating a slice of pizza while also painting.
Local
Youth baseball teams freshen up Mills Field
Gopher State and VFW league baseball players helped paint dugouts Thursday, July 20, to get the field ready for upcoming tournaments.
15h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cass County Farm Family of the Year being honored at a Cass County Board meeting.
Local
Cass County Board: County honors Greg and Dana Leverington as Farm Family of the Year
The Leverington family farm is 960 acres with 170 beef cows, 30 dairy cows, a small feedlot and backgrounding calves. The family also raises hay and corn for silage.
3h ago
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting is open
Vote daily for your favorites
Jun 30
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MomslittlehelperTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
5h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
