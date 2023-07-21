Listen: Officer Wallin police escort to travel 210, 371
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, July 21, 2023.
Baxter, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes communities are welcome to show support with signs, waves
Alex Coleman was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony threats of violence and one count of misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
Youth baseball teams freshen up Mills Field
Gopher State and VFW league baseball players helped paint dugouts Thursday, July 20, to get the field ready for upcoming tournaments.
The Leverington family farm is 960 acres with 170 beef cows, 30 dairy cows, a small feedlot and backgrounding calves. The family also raises hay and corn for silage.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT